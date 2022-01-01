Go
The Grill at Morris Bridge

The Grill will have a heavy emphasis on fine wine and craft cocktails to compliment our excellent food.

10920 Cross Creek Blvd

Popular Items

Salmon, Atlantic Wild$24.00
grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon, gremolata polenta cake, grilled asparagus, basil pistou
Cheese$10.00
House made red sauce and cheese
Grouper Sandwich$16.00
Blackened grouper, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, kaiser bun, fries
Fries$6.00
Skin-on, sea salt, herbs, pecorino
Custom$10.00
Build your own Bar Pizza
Clam Chowder$9.00
N.E. Clam Chowder, leeks, potatoes, green onions
Blackened Chicken$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, smoked bacon, tomato aioli, fries
Chicken & Broccolini$20.00
Chicken strips, broccolini, Pecorino, fresh garlic, lemon-cream, rigatoni
New York Strip$44.00
10 ounce, potato au gratin, grilled asparagus, au poivre
Filet Mignon$45.00
8 ounce, potatoes au gratin, grilled asparagus, au poivre

Location

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

