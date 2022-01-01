The Grill at Morris Bridge
The Grill will have a heavy emphasis on fine wine and craft cocktails to compliment our excellent food.
10920 Cross Creek Blvd
Popular Items
Location
10920 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
Grain & Berry
Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
BurgerMonger
For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.