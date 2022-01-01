Go
Toast

Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit

Come in and enjoy the best Mediterranean food in town!

705 Southeast Melody lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken sandwich$10.00
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
Shrimp Salad$12.00
grilled shrimp over greek salad
Gyro Salad$11.00
beef gyro meet over greek salad
Hummas with Grilled Chicken$12.00
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta
Shawarma Combo$12.00
shawarma chicken,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki
Chicken Strips$6.00
3 piece chicken strips with fries
Chicken shawarma$14.00
Grilled Chicken Plate$13.00
grilled chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Plate$12.00
shawarma chicken,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with shawarma chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
See full menu

Location

705 Southeast Melody lane

Lees Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Custard's Last Stand

No reviews yet

Serving Award Winning Frozen Custard and Gourmet Popcorn Since 1989

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

Costa Vida - Lee's Summit

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston