Wok by the Beach
Come in and enjoy!
2409 N Ocean Avenue
Location
2409 N Ocean Avenue
Riviera Beach FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
We are a family owned and operated restaurant with a great atmosphere, 72 Beer taps, and some amazing food. Come in and enjoy!
Al's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Kitchen
Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family!
Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.