Go
Banner picView gallery

Dodici Provisions

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1375 Palm Blvd

Brownsiville, TX 78501

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1375 Palm Blvd, Brownsiville TX 78501

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chelas and Drinks to Go
orange starNo Reviews
300 Paredes Ave Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1335 Palm Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Juicin' Alive
orange starNo Reviews
74 S Price Rd. Suite 1 Brownsville, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
Dodici Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 East Adams Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 273
1212 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Dodici Mobile - at the Broken Sprocket
orange starNo Reviews
1200 E Adams Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brownsiville

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Brownsiville

Pharr

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dodici Provisions

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston