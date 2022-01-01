Go
Supercrisp

4830 Cass Ave

Popular Items

Marinated Szechuan Cucumbers$5.00
Crisp Persian cucumber, woodear mushroom, Szechuan chili vinaigrette
Oki Fries$7.00
Fries, chili and lime sea salt, Oki sauce, julienned ginger, scallion, nori, kewpie.
SC Fish Sandwich$12.00
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.
SuperCrisp Burger$12.00
American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, katsu mayo.
Wasabi Burger$12.00
Avocado, wasabi mayo, pickled red onion, chili crisp, sesame seeds.
SC Chicken Bites$8.00
Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.
SC Tofu Sandwich$12.00
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.
Kimchi Burger$12.00
Kimchi, Maggi onions, katsu mayo, American cheese, sesame seeds.
SC Fries$4.00
Fries, garlic, sesame, nori, chili and lime sea salt.
SC Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.

Location

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
