Go
Toast

Steel Wheels

American

423 South Cascade Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Southern style lightly coated with a blend of seasoned flour and cornmeal served with a side of ranch
Chicken Wings$13.00
Buffalo, Asian, Korean BBQ or Carolina BBQ
Fried Calamari$12.00
Tender strips of calamari steak, flash fried and served with garlic aioli and cocktail sauce
Cheese Curds$9.00
Served with marinara sauce
Jambalaya$14.50
Creole style with chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes and rice simmered in a rich broth of onions, celery, and bell peppers
Greek Spring Rolls$12.00
Feta, cream cheese, dates and pecans deep fried then drizzled with a honey garlic sauce
Korean Pork Wings$14.00
Tender fall off the bone pork with Korean BBQ Sauce
Pea Pistachio Pesto$10.00
A blend of basil, baby peas and mixed cheeses topped with crushed pistachios, served with pitas.
Club Car Deviled Eggs$8.00
Topped with crumbled bacon and green onions, served warm
Mushroom Stroganoff$12.50
Vegan
See full menu

Location

423 South Cascade Street

Fergus Falls MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fabled Farmer

No reviews yet

The Fabled Farmer is a small farm to table restaurant offering healthy and delicious food.

Palmer's Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.

Underwood Oil Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Battle Lake Boathouse

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston