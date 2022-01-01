Go
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 24 beers on tap, you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful sunsets from out patio.

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd

Popular Items

Sliders$10.99
Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.
Kids' Hot Dogs Sliders$5.99
Two Nathans all beef hot dog sliders. Just the right size for the kiddos.
Bruschetta Chicken$14.99
Chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese.
Pork Ribs$24.99
Half rack of slow smoked pork ribs. Caramelized with your choice of BBQ sauce: house or bourbon
BLTA$12.99
A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
Steak and Prawns$27.99
Our 6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin grilled to you desired temps and served with a skewer of grilled prawns.
Lobster Roll$14.99
Lobster chunks mixed with celery, green onions, and mayonnaise on a toasted New England roll.
Calamari$12.99
Hand battered ring and tentacles served with Sriracha mayo and a cilantro lime aioli.
Grilled PBJ$10.99
Locally made huckleberry jam with crunchy peanut butter and bacon on chargrilled honey wheat.
Location

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd

Athol ID

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

