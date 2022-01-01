Go
Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios.
At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100

Location

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100

Southlake TX

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
