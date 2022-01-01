Sloan's Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
700 S. Rosemary Avenue
Location
700 S. Rosemary Avenue
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kapow! Noodle Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
BRK Republic
South Florida's First Dog Bar
PLANTA
PLANTA's vision goes beyond taking animals off the plate — it exists to bring guests an uncompromising restaurant experience that champions environmental sustainability. Under chef David lee, PLANTA proudly offers fare that uses high-quality ingredients from ethical suppliers.
High Dive
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WEST PALM, HIGH DIVE IS CHEF JEREMY BEARMAN'S CREATIVE TAKE ON FAMILIAR FLAVORS & SEAFOOD CLASSICS.