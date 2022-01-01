Go
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sammy$12.00
house bbq sauce, dukes, house slaw, brioche
Pimento Cheese Biscuits$8.00
handmade biscuits, baked pimento cheese, herbs
Corner Cobb$12.00
mixed greens, bacon, eggs, cheddar, pickled red onion, corn, cherry tomato, cucumber
Banana Pudding$6.00
southern style, dark rum infused bananas, whip cream
The Wedge$8.00
iceberg, bacon, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumble, cherry tomato
Meatloaf$8.00
house meatloaf, brown gravy
Catfish$10.00
pan seared blackened OR fried, house tarter
Baked Mac$5.00
browned cheddar, parm
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
andouille sausage, cream, roasted peppers, scallions
Fried Chicken Sammy$12.00
southern fried breast, mixed greens, house pickles, corner sauce, brioche

Location

360 Exchange St #102

Concord NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

