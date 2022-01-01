Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!
360 Exchange St #102
Popular Items
Location
360 Exchange St #102
Concord NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Serving Fresh Food Since 1989!
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.
Churn Buddies
hurn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.
Grounds & Vine Cafe
Come in and enjoy!