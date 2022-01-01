Go
Koala Coffee and Tea

Enjoy a delicious cup of Intelligentsia coffee, gourmet teas, or made from scratch goodies.

820 W Ingomar Rd

Popular Items

Cappucinno$3.75
espresso + steamed milk
Oat Milk Lavender Latte$5.50
Blueberry$3.50
Americano$3.50
double Espresso + hot water
Mocha$4.50
single origin dark chocolate + double espresso + steamed milk
Drip refill - any size$1.75
Lemon Poppy$4.00
Choc Chip$3.50
Espresso Macchiato$3.25
esspresso + dollop milk foam - classic recipe
Flat White$3.95
like a latte with less foam (an aussie favorite)
820 W Ingomar Rd

McCandless PA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
