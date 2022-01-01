Go
Toast

SakaMai

Come in and enjoy!

157 Ludlow Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Saratoga Still Water$4.00
335 ml.
Hanger Steak$29.00
8 oz beef hanger steak, chimichurri, shiso
Grilled Broccolini$15.00
Uni Mazemen$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Dry Aged Duck Breast$29.00
garlic sage butter
Open Food
Egg On Egg On Egg$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
Karaage Fried Chicken$14.00
spicy ginger soy, Szechuan pepper, micro cilantro
Japanese Wagyu Katsu Sando$85.00
A5 Japanese wagyu beef cutlet
Crispy Octopus$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil

Location

157 Ludlow Street

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Omar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

375° Chicken 'n Fries

No reviews yet

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston