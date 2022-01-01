Go
Toast

Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills

Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly

11412 Reisterstown Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6oz Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
Crab Pretzels$8.99
Popcorn Shrimp$6.99
Hard Fried Crab$17.99
Build your own Platter 2 Items$15.99
All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$8.99
French Fries$2.99
Fried Oysters$1.99
Fried Shrimp$1.99
Hand Breaded Fish$8.99
All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)
See full menu

Location

11412 Reisterstown Rd

Owings Mills MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Chicken Rico Owings Mills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Olive Branch - Reisterstown

No reviews yet

Welcome To The Best Local, Homemade, Fresh and Authentic Italian Restaurant.

Reisterstown Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston