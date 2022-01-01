Go
Uptown Market

4465 Connecticut Ave NW

Popular Items

Ribeye 4 pack$60.00
4 prime ribeye steaks
approx weight 10 ounces each
Steaks come vacuum packed and hold well in refrgeration for up to 1 week
Choclate Rose each$7.99
Serrano Ham Croquets 16 pieces$21.60
Golden, crispy and creamy! Serrano ham and bechamel filled.
8 oz Butcher's Burgers (4 pack)$17.99
Ground fresh daily in house !
Blend of fresh Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib
Canneloni Chicken & Spinach @ home$29.00
TEST TEST
Red Velvet Truffle$10.99
Lanai Poke Bowl
Traditional ginger scallion oil, chili flakes, sweet onion, tempura crisps, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.

Washington DC

Washington DC

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
