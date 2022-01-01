Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Halftime Pizza - Boston

Halftime Pizza - Boston

We are the King of Pizza
Across from the TD Garden!

115 causeway street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bean Town Fried Pickles$7.95
w/ Playoff Sauce
Pepperoni$24.95
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.95
w/ Marinara Sauce
Chicken Wings (10)$13.95
BBQ, Sriracha Buffalo, Garlic Honey, Sweet Chili
Boneless Wings (10)$11.95
BBQ, Sriracha Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic
Cheese$21.95
Traditional Italian$9.95
French Fries$4.95
Pepsi$2.45
Halftime Burger$11.95
Brioche Bun, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles w/ French Fries

Location

115 causeway street

BOSTON MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Winery

No reviews yet

If you would like to pick up your purchased wine, please reach out to charles@citywinery.com to coordinate an on site pick up time.

Sullivan's Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Figs- Charlestown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monica's Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston