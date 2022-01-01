Go
Lebanese Grill

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon Topped With Sauteed With, Carrot, Green Pepper, onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Special Herbs & Spices
Chicken Shawarma 10-20$60.00
Quart Mango Smoothie$13.00
Strawberry, Banana, Honey
Meat Grape Leaves Sandwich$7.00
Homus Tabouli Sand$7.00
Fattoush Salad 10-20$18.00
Hommus Chicken Shawarma$21.00
Chicken Shawarma Over Hommus
Super Kafta Sandwich$8.00
Rolled With Hommus & Tabouli
Meat Kafta Sandwich$7.00
Meat Grape Leaves$19.00
Ground Meat, Rice
Location

45278 Market St.

Shelby Township MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
