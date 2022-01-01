Go
  • Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

modern Mexican | craft cocktails

3051 Northwest Blvd

Popular Items

Cauliflower Taco$5.50
seasoned roasted cauliflower florets, barra slaw, lime aioli
Steak Taco$5.50
house marinated certified angus flank, salsa verde, corn, grilled onions
Traditional Beef Taco$4.00
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Rice Bowl$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
Queso Blanco Cup$8.00
three-cheese blend
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.50
cajun grilled shrimp, corn salsa, smashed avocado
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$6.00
coconut breaded shrimp, barra slaw, honey fire sauce, cilantro
Traditional Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Carnitas Taco$5.50
slow-cooked pork, avocado, corn, feta

Location

3051 Northwest Blvd

Upper Arlington OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
