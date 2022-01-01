Go
Three Birds Tavern

Great food, great drinks and great atmosphere offered in a century farmhouse. Family friendly seating and menu. Dog friendly patio. Sprawling porch and patio for outdoor dining. Scratch kitchen. Outdoor event space. Eighteen draft beers, wines by the glass, and full bar.

1492 4th St N

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken & Blue Sandwich$14.50
Mushroom Guiness Gravy Burger$15.00
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
JoJo's$10.00
Shishito Pepper Burger$15.00
Roasted Shishito Peppers$10.00
Shepards Pie$17.00
Small Tavern Salad$5.00

Location

1492 4th St N

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
