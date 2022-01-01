Go
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

116 W Loop 289

Popular Items

The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
Peppercorn Ranch$0.75
Hand-Punched Fries$3.25
Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process
All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Onion Strings$3.75
Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
Fried Pickles$3.75
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Location

116 W Loop 289

Lubbock TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

