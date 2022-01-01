Go
Toast

Sushi Bar

Join us at our Omakase Bar or our intimate dining room. For those wanting to eat at home, endulge in our extensive take-out menu.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, daikon, with classic carrot ginger dressing
Spicy Snow Crab$20.00
Avocado and cucumber
Sake$10.00
Salmon
Aburi Sake$13.00
Salmon Belly, sweet miso, and crispy onion
Salmon Avocado$12.00
Maguro-ebi$18.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna on micro greens
Spicy Tuna$14.00
Cucumber and scallions
Negi Hama$13.00
Yellowtail and scallions
Toro Takuan$15.00
Fatty Tuna and pickled daikon radish
Crispy Rice-Spicy Tuna$11.00

Location

242 Sound Beach Ave

Old Greenwich CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
