Sushi Bar
Join us at our Omakase Bar or our intimate dining room. For those wanting to eat at home, endulge in our extensive take-out menu.
242 Sound Beach Ave
Popular Items
Location
242 Sound Beach Ave
Old Greenwich CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The OG Social
Classic American Fare
Beach House Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Pea's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Old Greenwich Deli
Come in and enjoy!