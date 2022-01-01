Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
9912
Popular Items
Location
9912
TULSA OK
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amy’s China Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
MasFajitas
Masfajitas Fajitas Food Truck brings all of our great flavors in our restaurants to you. Created for your convenience, we strive to satisfy every customer with speedy service while not cutting corners for quality and flavor. Come enjoy!
Chilaquiles Factory
Come on in and enjoy!
Aleida's Food Truck
Latin Food - Venezuelan and Mexican Food - Tacos, Arepas, Burgers and More!