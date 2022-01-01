Go
Toast

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

9912

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a large traditional Caesar salad with croutons and parmesan cheese.
SOUP WITH ENTREE$5.00
SALAD WITH ENTRÉE$5.00
CHONBURI SHRIMP$13.00
8 Spicy fried shrimp served over napa slaw
TOMATO & BURRATA$11.00
Heirloom grape tomatoes with burrata, fresh basil, pesto, olive oil, balsamic reduction, and crustinis.
LARGE HOUSE SALAD$8.00
CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
HOUSE SALAD$7.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS$9.00
Flash fried brussels with balsamic glaze and our homemade candied pecans and apples.
WOOD-FIRED AVOCADO$9.00
Grilled avocado filled with chimichurri sauce on top of a bed of corn salsa.
See full menu

Location

9912

TULSA OK

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amy’s China Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

Masfajitas Fajitas Food Truck brings all of our great flavors in our restaurants to you. Created for your convenience, we strive to satisfy every customer with speedy service while not cutting corners for quality and flavor. Come enjoy!

Chilaquiles Factory

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Aleida's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Latin Food - Venezuelan and Mexican Food - Tacos, Arepas, Burgers and More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston