Wine Witch

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Fitzwilly's story began in 1974 as an exercise in comfort, quality food, great service, and moderate prices, that would cause our customers to come back time and time again. For over 40 years, our commitment has not changed. We have watched the Pioneer Valley grow and change. Customers are "Old Friends" who have continued to return.

We invite you to stop in and meet the Fitzwilly Family as you travel north to "ski country," on your way to enjoy the beautiful New England foliage, or on your way to one of the great concerts at Tanglewood.

Fitzwilly's is located in downtown Northampton on 23 Main Street, near Interstate 91 (exit 18), at the intersection of Routes 5 & 9.

