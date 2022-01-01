Go
Twist Hot Chicken

Nashville Born // Peoria Perfected

8386 w thunderbird rd

Popular Items

Hot Nashville Mac$14.00
Twist Hot Chicken, Mac-N-Cheese, Cheese Curds, Creamy Nashville
Vegan Hot Nashville Fries$15.00
Twist Fries, Vegan Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Nashville Sauce, Vegan Twist Sauce, Pickles
Kids Vegan Tender Box$9.00
3 Vegan Tenders, Fries, and Vegan Dipping Sauce
Twist Hot Tenders$12.00
2 large Twist Hot Tenders w/ Fries, House Slaw, a Kona roll, Pickles & 2 Dipping sauces
SUNS IN 4$12.00
Noble Bread Purple Brioche Bun, Twist Hot Chicken, Passionfruit Orange Guava Seranno Pepper slaw, Calabrian Aioli
Hot Nashville Fries$12.00
Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Creamy Nashville Sauce, Cheese Curds, Twist Sauce, Pickles & Fresh Cilantro
Kids Tender Box$7.00
One Tender, Fries, a Kona Roll
Vegan Twist Tenders$15.00
Vegan Twist Hot Tenders, Fries, House Slaw, Pickles and Choice of 2 Sauces
The Nashville Blues$12.00
Twist Hot Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Creamy Nashville Sauce, & Kale Slaw
Vegan Hot Moroccon$15.00
Vegan Fried Chicken, Fiery Harissa Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Alabama White Sauce
Location

peoria AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
