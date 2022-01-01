Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

Go
Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

Popular Items

Combo 5 (8 Chicken Bites w/ Fries)$12.00
Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.
Ranch$0.75
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade with your choice of tea
Combo 3 (2 Tenders w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
4 Mini Belgian Waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar, 2 jumbo chicken tenders, maple butter & maple syrup served on the side
Combo 1 (Signature Sandwich w/ Fries)$13.00
Combo #1 features our signature hand-breaded chicken sandwich and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 4 (2 Sliders w/ Fries)$12.50
Combo 4 features 2 sliders, each with a jumbo chicken tender, pickles, and choice of sauce on a toasted mini brioche bun. Served with seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 2 (Classic Sandwich w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #2 features our classic hand-breaded chicken sandwich and our seasoned crinkle-cut fries
No Utensils
Mac & Cheese (12 oz)$4.50
Our mac & cheese is made in-house with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.

Location

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor

Burbank CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

