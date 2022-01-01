Go
D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

28595 Northwestern Hwy.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich$13.00
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Fried Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich
Shrimp & Catfish Basket$30.00
(10) Shrimp (3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side
Jive Turkey Burger$11.00
A juicy turkey burger with your choice of toppings on a gourmet bun.
Extra butter$0.80
(6) Shrimp$11.00
Bourbon Bread Pudding$9.00
Bacon Love Burger$11.00
Our checkered cow burger with extra bacon. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger on a gourmet bun.
Extra Catfish Strip$4.00
An additional strip of our delicious catfish
(4) potatoes$3.00
Extra Catfish Whole$6.00

Location

28595 Northwestern Hwy.

Southfield MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
