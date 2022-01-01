Go
zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

26 Old Mammoth Rd

18 inch Build Your Own$22.50
18" Pepperoni Pizza$22.95
Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni
18" Inch Cheese Pizza$20.95
Organic tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella.
10 inch Build Your Own$10.50
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
14" Pepperoni Pizza$18.25
Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
10" Inch Pepperoni Pizza$10.95
Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni
14 inch Build Your Own$18.95
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

26 Old Mammoth Rd

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

Noodle-Ly

We make all of our food items as fresh daily which limits us to a certain amount of food that we can produce per day. Therefore on high demand days we may stop taking orders and/or we may run out of some menu items. We appreciate your understanding and kindness.

Good Life Cafe

Dish Bistro

