Go
Toast
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego

Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego

Premium Quality Mediterranean Cuisine

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap$13.00
A delicious vegetarian wrap, topped with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini sauce, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Hummus w Shawerma$15.50
Our large size hummus topped with your choice of free range chicken shawerma or premium black angus beef shawerma & nuts.
2oz Garlic Sauce$1.50

Location

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Havana Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Family Fun Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GuilTea Cravings

No reviews yet

At GuilTEA, our mission is to help you create a bubble tea or a coffee drink that is unique to you. We make our macarons in-house with the best ingredients. You will not find them anywhere else. Start or end your day here, we got you covered! Email us @guilteacravings for catering.

Ajisen Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston