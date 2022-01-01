Go
Pizza Shack Willis

Family operated since 1985

115 West Montgomery Street

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$8.49
Your Choice of BBQ, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo
Greek Pasta$13.99
Grilled chicken with sauteed Kalamata olives, green onions, tomatoes & crushed red pepper, tossed with bowtie pasta in olive oil and topped with feta & parmesan cheese
Hawaiian Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast glazed with tropical sauce and topped with pineapple salsa, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Chicken Cordon Bleu$15.99
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham & swiss cheese, served with linguine topped with green onions & creamy parmesan sauce
Medium Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce toped with Grilled Chicken
Cajun Pasta$16.99
Grilled Cajun chicken with sauteed shrimp, crawfish, tomato, spinach, mushrooms & fettuccini with Cajun cream sauce with linguine
Chicken Milano$14.99
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes % crushed red pepper in a creamy garlic sauce with bowtie pasta
Medium Hawaiian$11.99
Medium Veggie$12.99
Location

115 West Montgomery Street

Willis TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
