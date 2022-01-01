Go
Carrot Express

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

195501 Biscayne Blvd

Popular Items

Paradise Acai Bowl$12.95
organic brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana & fresh apple juice. topped with cinnamon-almond granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes. drizzle of honey
* contains nuts and raisins
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
The Impossible Burger$16.95
a plant based burger with arugula, red onions, tomato, alfalfa, mashed sweet plantain and our mustard aioli sauce on a toasted multigrain bun
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.

Location

195501 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
