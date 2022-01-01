Go
Toast

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

Welcome to Moruss Seafood & Crab house. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Washington, DC. All our dishes are freshly prepared with the finest ingredients. Our menu consists of a large selection of seafood, crabs, seafood boils, sandwiches, subs, platters, soups, salads and many other choices.

2902 Minnesota Ave SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Cat Fish Platter$16.99
3pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
#10 - Bang Bang Basket Shrimp Special$10.99
Basket shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with Crispy French fries
Mo's Garlic Butter Blue Crab Tray$55.99
1 dozen steamed crabs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce
Whiting Sandwich$9.99
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Kids 2pcs Whiting Fish$8.99
2pcs freshly fried whiting fish, served with Crispy French fries
1Lbs Large Steamed Shrimp$15.99
1lbs large spiced shrimp 25+ Pieces
Fried Croaker Platter$13.99
2pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Seafood Combo Platter$19.99
3pcs whiting, 3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Reg (Md/Lg Mix) Female 1 Dozen$60.00
1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
1lbs Alaskan Crab Leg$26.99
1lbs Alaskan Crab leg

Location

2902 Minnesota Ave SE

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Roost

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston