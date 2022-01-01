Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

1002 Cornerstone Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait$3.49
B.L.T$6.99
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Bread.
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Fresh Baked Cookie M&M$1.39
House Made Chips$1.29
Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin$1.39

Location

1002 Cornerstone Blvd

Downington PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anthony's Wood Oven Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0286

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D

No reviews yet

OPENING MARCH 4TH

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston