Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1127 Liberty Ave
Hillside, NJ 07205
Menu
Popular Items
Crispy chicken, bacon, snack cheese-mix, spring mix salad, ranch, tomatoes in a tortilla wrap. Whole wheat option available.
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
This is our take on the traditional-sized Coxinha. Deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cheese.
Build your own Pastelão! A supreme empanada made with your choice of delicious fillings, savory or sweet
32 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- Serves 2-3 people
12 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- a personal snack.
Three units of traditional Brazilian Cheese Bread
Delightful mini-churros with your choice of filling sprinkled with sugar and dusted with cinnamon.
Traditional Brazilian chocolate truffle. The ultimate chocolate treat.
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Sandwiches Wraps
Grilled chicken, snack cheese-mix, spring mix salad, bell peppers, onions, ranch, croutons and a touch of BBQ sauce in a tortilla wrap. Whole wheat option available.
Three delicious mini-sandwiches with grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, cilantro sauce and avocado.
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, and our signature pink sauce.
Grilled chicken panini with provolone cheese,lettuce, tomato, and our signature sauce
Crispy chicken, bacon, snack cheese-mix, spring mix salad, ranch, tomatoes in a tortilla wrap. Whole wheat option available.
Grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and pesto sauce
Crispy Chicken Milanesa, mozzarella, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
Brazilian-style tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, served on a croissant.
Burgers
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, and our signature pink sauce.
2 smashed hamburgers, bacon, crispy onions, cheese, Jimmy’s sauce, and pickles.
Cheeseburger with mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, and our special truffle aioli sauce.
Three delicious mini-hamburgers topped with cheese, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Cheesy stuffed hamburger, tomato, arugula, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli sauce.
Individual Snacks
This traditional-sized kibbeh is a dish made of wheat, fresh spices, and finely ground lean beef, and filled with either beef or cheese.
Known as a "Bolinho de Aipim" this is a delicious stuffed cassava/yuca fritter, filled with either cheese or beef.
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
This is our take on the traditional-sized Coxinha. Deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cheese.
Build your own Pastelão! A supreme empanada made with your choice of delicious fillings, savory or sweet
Bites
32 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- Serves 2-3 people
22 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- serves 1.5 persons.
50 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 3-4 people
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
12 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- a personal snack.
Party
50 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 5-7 people.
25 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 2-4 people.
100 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 10-14 people.
10 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 1-2 people.
All Day Breakfast
Ham, cheese, and special house mayo.
Choose your own items in your breakfast plate. Start your morning right!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread.
Ham, cheese, tomato & oregano
Beaten eggs with sausage, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, pepper, onions, and chipotle sauce drizzle. Comes with toast and home fries.
Toasted Ham & Cheese on a Brazilian roll + Regular Coffee
Tomato, spinach, onions and mozzarella cheese
Beaten eggs with tomato, ham, mozzarella, peppers & onions. Comes with toast and home fries.
Scrambled eggs with scallions, butter, and American cheese
Three units of traditional Brazilian Cheese Bread
Combos
(Save 10%) Large Party box (50 fritters) + 2 Liter Soda
(Save 10%) X-large Coxinha Bites (50 units) & Large Churros (32 units)
One Brazilian Empanada + Drink
(Save 10%) Medium bites (22 units) + Small mini-churros (12 units) + Drink
Salads
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, red onions and your choice of dressing
Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, dressed with our special ceasar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, and black pepper.
Lettuce, and mixed green salad with corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions, scallions, parsley, and dressed chipotle ranch.
Pies
Known as "Torta de Pão" this savory chicken “cake” is made with white bread , seasoned shredded chicken, frosted with mashed potatoes and topped with potato sticks.
Delicious slice of shortcrust pie with chicken, olives, corn, peas, onions, potatoes and tomatoes.
Originally known as "Escondidinho", this casserole pie consists of mashed cassava a delicious filling made from scratch and cheese. Absolutely delicious and gluten free!
Savory Crepes
Perfectly seasoned shredded beef with onions, and snack-mix cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken, corn, olives, onions, peas, and snack-mix cheese. Comes with a side of your choice.
Sides
French fries garnished with truffle oil, parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.
Potatoes cut into strips and deep-fried.
Cakes
Chocolate-coconut cake topped with gourmet Brigadeiro chocolate, served chill in a tin. Serves up to 3.
Personal made-from-scratch Brazilian carrot cake topped with warm Brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.
A fluffy coconut dream. Not too sweet but very flavorful.
Known as "Bolo de Pote" This is a gourmet Brazilian-style layered cake, in a cup. Served chilled.
Square, baked, half cakey half fudgy chocolate dessert in a 3.25"x2.25 tin, topped with a delicious cream of your choice
"Pão de Mel Recheado" A cake made from honey, chocolate, and spices, filled with Dulce de Leche, and coated in chocolate to prolong its flavor and moist texture.
Shareable size of the traditional latin sponge cake; soaked in 4 kinds of milk- served chilled.
Gourmet Sweets
The traditional brazilian "Paçoquinha" peanut bite covered with gourmet Belgian chocolate.
Known as "Trufa de Morango" this is a white and milk chocolate ganache over freshly diced strawberries.
Known as "Cone Trufado" this is a sugar cone filled with irresistible gourmet fillings.
Known as "Palha Italiana", this is a delicious brigadeiro chocolate fudge fused with graham straws.
A delicious soft chewy chocolate cookie filled with creamy Nutella. A perfect chocolate hazelnut cookie.
Traditional brazilian coconut truffle. The coconut version of the famous Brigadeiro.
A mini-cup of gourmet brigadeiro chocolate.
A world famous English pie layered with bananas, cream, dulce de leche and crumbled biscuits.
Delightful mini-churros with your choice of filling sprinkled with sugar and dusted with cinnamon.
Traditional Brazilian chocolate truffle. The ultimate chocolate treat.
Made-from-scratch natural flavored airy pudding, served chilled.
A small sized brazilian-style creme caramel flan (custard) topped with cooked sugar.
Acai
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. Served as a thick smoothie in a 12oz cup, layered with toppings of your choice.
Crepes
Hazelnut cocoa spread, strawberries, and banana. Perfect with some ice cream.
Dulce de leche and banana crepe, dusted with cinnamon. Perfect with vanilla ice cream!
Cafe
An espresso coffee drink prepared with steamed milk foam, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
An iced espresso-based coffee drink infused with your choice of flavor.
Medium roast coffee over ice
An espresso-based caramel infused coffee drink prepared with steamed milk foam, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
A tasty and refreshing icy blended coffee. Vanilla, Caramel or Chocolate flavored.
An espresso-based coffee drink prepared with steamed milk foam, sweetened with gourmet brigadeiro, topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes
Juices Smoothies
Orange juice, carrots, and peach.
Frosty pineapple blended with coconut water, mint and ginger.
Smoothie blended with pineapples, mangos, strawberries & orange juice.
Freshly squeezed 100% natural orange juice! (Seasonal)
Build your own smoothie blended with your favorite fruits and water or milk.
Freshly-squeezed lemonade.
Spinach, kale, green apple, pineapple and mint. Blend it with orange juice for an extra kick!
Pineapple juice blended with fresh mint
Milkshakes
Strawberries, milk, vanilla icecream
Milkshake made with Brazilian roasted peanut crumbs
Cholate milkshake
Malted chocolate milk shake with Brigadeiro drizzle
"Batida de Açaí" is basically guarana-infused açaí palm fruit blended with banana and a splash of milk, served in a cup.
Oreo infused milk shake with vanilla ice cream.
Soft Drinks
12oz can
12oz can
16.9oz bottle
12oz can
12oz can
12oz can
Savory
The mini version of our famous fritters- frozen! Must be deep or air fried.
Brazilian cheese bread. Sold frozen, must be baked or air fried.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1127 Liberty Ave, Hillside NJ 07205
