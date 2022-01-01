Go
Toast

Scrambled Southern Diner

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

2417 Spring Garden St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Platter$9.00
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and toast.
Shrimp and Grits$13.75
NC shrimp, spinach, onion, country sausage, red peppers, sherry, tomatoes, and red eye gravy served over house made cheddar grits.
Country Style$12.00
Two eggs, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, scallions, and country sausage gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.
Chicken Little$13.25
Scratch made biscuit topped off with two poached eggs, homemade fried chicken, and cheddar cheese. Smothered and covered with a delicious southern country gravy and scallions. Served with your choice of side.
French Toast Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and french toast.
Waffle Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a waffle.
Pancake Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a pancake.
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, egg, and salsa verde wrapped in a jalapeno wrap. Served with your choice of side.
Night Night$12.75
Two eggs, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, piquillo peppers, and red eye gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.
Pancake$4.25
Classic Pancake with powdered sugar.

Location

2417 Spring Garden St

Greensboro NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kiosco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.

Wahoo's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fishbones

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lindley Park Filling Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston