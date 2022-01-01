Go
Toast

The Glass Knife

The Glass Knife. A genuine place. That comes from a genuine place. We exist to share. And invite you to rediscover an honest feeling of welcoming. In an uplifting, elegant communal setting – where you’ll fit in whether wearing a suit or sandals. The food we serve is an homage to the things you love most about life and the people you love spending it with. Cakes and desserts may be our calling card. But our sweet and savory menu options and exclusive Onyx Coffee offerings, make breakfast and lunch a delicacy, too.

276 South Orlando Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Velvet Classic Cake$85.00
Vibrant red, cocoa-infused cake layered with delectable cheesecake and rich cream cheese icing, then topped with our own house-made buttercream and garnished with a swirl of gilded sprinkles and edible 23-karat gold flakes. This is a four-layer 8" round (serving 12-14 Guests)
Spinach Mushroom Quiche$14.00
Served warm, a flaky pastry crust with eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned mushrooms, onions, arugula and spinach; A side salad of arugula and cherry tomatoes tossed with honey Dijon vinaigrette.
London Fog$4.00
Carrot Bunny Petite Cake$11.00
[𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝟯 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬: 𝗙𝗿𝗶 𝟰/𝟭𝟱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝟰/𝟭𝟳] Wonderfully spiced carrot cake layered and topped with pineapple buttercream and pineapple jam, whimsically finished with bright confetti sprinkles and a cute white chocolate bunny novelty. This is an individual-sized cake for one Guest.
See full menu

Location

276 South Orlando Avenue

Winter Park FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoke & Donuts BBQ

No reviews yet

Oak-smoke BBQ, Scratch Sides, Hot Donuts.
Catering 🔥 Delivery 🔥Dine-in

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston