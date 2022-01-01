Go
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita

KOTSU® Ramen & Gyoza is a fast-casual restaurant concept born in Los Angeles, California. We have crafted a menu based on our favorite Japanese comfort food found in the Hakata district of Fukuoka, Japan.

23740 Lyons Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$8.99
Japanese Fried Chicken Bits with Kotsu Aioli Sauce.
Kotsu Flame$14.49
Extra Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili, and Spicy Ground Pork. Level 7 Spicy!
Kotsu Original$13.99
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, and Soft Boiled Egg
Kotsu Deluxe$15.29
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, and Soft Boiled Egg.
Kotsu Kick$13.99
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlici Oil, Chili, and Spicy Ground Pork. Level 3 Spicy!
Creamy Vegan Kick$14.99
Spicy Creamy Vegan Broth, Ramen topped with, Organic Tofu, Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 Spicy!
Creamy Vegan$13.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil.
Hakata Bite (Spicy)$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
Shoyu Delight (Chicken Broth)$13.99
Chicken Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Pork Chasu Slice, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts and Soft Boiled Egg.

Location

23740 Lyons Avenue

Santa Clarita CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

It's Boba Time

Vincenzo's - Newhall

True Napoli Pizza in SoCal!
When Europe was in shambles during the aftermath of World War II, many immigrants came to America looking for a better life. They crossed the Atlantic, ending up on the east coast and brought with them their amazing recipes that had been passed down for generations. This is why for many years the best Italian food (including pizza) was always on the east coast.

And, no, it’s not the water, but in the original recipes they brought with them.
Vincenzo’s pizza crust does not contain milk products, eggs, fillers, extenders, or artificial flavorings, just all-natural ingredients!
In 1979 Vincenzo’s Original opened in Newhall, and we are one of the only true east- coast pizzas in SoCal! For more than 40 years people have come from near and far to enjoy our authentic Napoli pizza recipe, which until now was traditionally only to be found in Pittsburgh, New York City, or Chicago. We are considered by many as the best pizza on the West Coast!

Nealie's Skillet

Smokehouse on Main

Come in and Enjoy our Smoke Meats.Best Southern BBQ in this town !

