The Still Whiskey Steaks

No reviews yet

We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.

