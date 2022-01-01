Go
Toast

830 North

Come in and enjoy!

830 N College Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

830 N College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

821 North College, Fort Collins, CO, 80524

The Regional

No reviews yet

Come enjoy!

The Still Whiskey Steaks

No reviews yet

We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.

Old Town Putt

No reviews yet

Mini Golf, Arcade, Bar Games and Full Bar! Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston