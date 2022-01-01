Go
Toast

Achiote MCK

A multi concept kitchen, owned and operated by a chef who is passionate about food and cooking.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

7729 Siden Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
Made with brioche served with caramel sauce and caramelized bananas and vanilla ice cream.
Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Ground beef or chicken seasoned with South American spices and served with vinagreta de aji Amarillo chimichurri.
Street Corn$5.00
House made mayo, crema, cotija cheese, chile piquin, lime juice, cilantro
Asian Beef Skewers$15.00
Black angus beef marinated in sesame oil, served with chili noodles. topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Ribs$18.00
Smoked spare ribs, tossed in an Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and sesame seeds, served with fried rice and pickled red onions.
Birria Tacos$15.00
Slow braised beef, monterrey jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro and onion. served with a rich consome.
Birria Empanadas$15.00
Slow braised beef, monterey jack cheese, cilantro and onions. served with a rich consome.
Pineapple Empanadas$7.00
Fried. served with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar.
Birria Ramen$15.00
Rich Birria consome with ramen noddles, slowed braised beef, onions, scallions, corn, cilantro and hot sriracha.
Jarritos, Mandarin$2.00
See full menu

Location

7729 Siden Drive

Hanover MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chevys Fresh Mex

No reviews yet

If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Maiwand Kabob - Hanover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prinos Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston