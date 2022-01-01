Go
Toast

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

To order:
https://www.toasttab.com/benedicts-la-strata
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500

40 N. Williams Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$10.00
Our pancakes with
cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.
Smoke House Bacon-three slices$4.50
Its Your Omelet$9.00
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion
for .75 each
Create Your Own Skillet$9.00
We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each
Southwestern Wrap$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Belgian Waffle$7.99
Crisp malted waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit & whipped cream. 1.50
Farmers Skillet$12.50
Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
Classic French Toast$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
California Melt$11.50
Choice of our homemade tuna or chicken salad, spinach, tomato, avocado with cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough.
Two Fresh Eggs Any Way You Like Them$7.00
Add choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, turkey sausage,
turkey bacon.

Location

40 N. Williams Street

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Neighborhood restaurant and pub featuring gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Our bar features over 100 different craft brews and Belgian ales along with wines and award winning cocktails.

Cantina 52

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Crystal Lake.

Cafe Olympic

No reviews yet

All Day We Brunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston