Go
Toast

Zade's Lounge

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

22 E. Chicago Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brick Chicken$26.00
whole spatchcock chicken, herbs, lemon jus
Zade's Burger$16.00
6 oz. brisket blend, jalapeno popper, marrownaise, onion jam, arugula, pepper jack cheese
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
blue cheese, green onion, celery hearts
Blue or Bleu$19.00
6 oz. brisket blend, gruyere, truffle aioli, maitake mushrooms, garlic chips, shaved truffle, truffle parm fries
Hand Cut Fries$10.00
z sauce, sambal tomato and garlic aioli dipping sauces
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun
6 Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots & choice and blue cheese or ranch
Mac + Cheese$8.00
Drive-in "Double Smash"$16.00
cheddar, american, lotsa pickles, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, z sauce
T-Rex$30.00
creekstone beef rib, aged cheddar, giardiniera, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Location

22 E. Chicago Ave.

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firecakes

No reviews yet

Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Eggs Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston