High Street Place

Lolita Fort Point

Rebellious Revelry.

Tacos.

Tequila.

Lolita is a bustling neighborhood cantina serving playfully authentic interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine. The dramatic space is dark and rustic, loud with laughter and intimately lit by Murano glass chandeliers, custom stained glass and flickering candles. Bold colors, luxurious leather, graffiti art and a ceiling adorned with skulls are set against an elegant venetian backdrop. House-made flour tortillas wrap flavorful tacos and hand-crafted margaritas grace an elegant, Mexican-crafted bar. The vibrant and youthful ambiance is sexy, seductive and tailored for a night of rebellion and all out revelry.

