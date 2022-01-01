Pop's Bagels - Brentwood
Come in and enjoy!
11928 San Vicente Blvd
Location
11928 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pizzana Brentwood
Our dough is made by hand in the Neapolitan tradition then fermented and proofed for two days. We use organic stone ground Italian flour and San Marzano tomatoes that are grown exclusively for Pizzana in the Naples countryside. Our mozzarella, or "fior di latte," is shipped fresh from Italy several times a week.
Katsuya
Come in and enjoy!
Jon & Vinny's
Come on in and enjoy!
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.