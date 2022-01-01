Jaleo DC
Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.
480 7th St. NW
Popular Items
Location
480 7th St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Little Sesame
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
Tonari
Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Enjoy a cup of coffee t Brew’d in the morning, and come back in the evening for a Happy Hour cocktail or Calabrese pizza at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen!
Dolcezza - City Center DC
Come in and enjoy!