Jaleo DC

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$12.00
a Jaleo favorite: fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
Espinacas a la Catalana$10.00
sauteed spinach, pine nuts, raisins and apples
Pan Con Tomate$14.00
Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Gambas al Ajillo$15.00
The very, very famous tapa of shrimp sauteed with garlic
Croquetas de Pollo$11.00
traditional chicken fritters
Restaurant Week Dinner for 2$70.00
Celebrate Winter Restaurant Week at home with a customizable menu for two from Jaleo! As you sip Spanish wines from our special Restaurant Week selection, take your taste buds on a tour of Spain with this special Dinner Menu for 2. Each menu includes two Flan for dessert.
Chorizo Casero con Pure de Patatas al Aceite de Oliva$13.00
house made traditional chorizo with olive oil mashed potatoes and piquillo confit
Carne Asada con Piquillos$14.00
Grilled hanger steak with confit piquillo peppers
Tortilla de Patatas Clasica$9.00
spanish omelet with confit potatoes and onions

Location

480 7th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
