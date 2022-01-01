Go
Squawk Cafe

Make it Squawk! Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Serving La Colombe Coffee and PureBlend Tea.

2609 Keiser Boulevard

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$12.00
Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourgdough
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Vanilla Sweet Milk with Espresso Layered on Top, Crosshatched with Caramel Decadence
BS Bacon$5.50
Egg, Cheddar, Bacon Jam
Squawk Burrito$10.00
Mozzarella Cheese, 2 Eggs, Fries, Avocado, Black Beans, Chorizo, Caramelized Onion, Chipotle Crema
Latte$4.00
The Creamiest Expression of Espresso
BS Sausage$5.50
Egg, Cheddar, Squawk Butter
BS Avocado$6.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli
Squawk Potatoes$3.50
Cold Brew$4.00
Our Choice for Iced Coffee, Brewed Strong, Cold, and Smooth
Drip Brewed Coffee$2.00
Specially Roasted by La Colombe, Specially Brewed Right Here for You

Location

Reading PA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
