17TH STREET DELI

CLEAN, QUALITY DELI SANDWICHES IN NEWPORT-MESA SINCE 1989. WE USE PREMIUM BOAR'S HEAD BRAND PRODUCTS AND SOURCE FROM NEIGHBORHOOD SMALL BUSINESSES FOR OUR OTHER FINE INGREDIENTS TO MAXIMIZE FRESHNESS.

369 E 17th St

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon & Avocado$12.79
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick-layer Bacon & Fresh Avocado on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Reuben$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Pastrami Brisket on Rye with Homemade Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese (grilled Rye upon request)
Pastrami & Coleslaw$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Pastrami Brisket on Rye with Homemade Coleslaw, Homemade Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese
Italian$11.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Salami, Spicy Capocollo and Mortadella on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pepperoncini & Provolone Cheese
BLT$10.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Bacon on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Pastrami$12.79
Premium Boar's Head Brand Pastrami Brisket on Rye with Mustard, Pickles & Swiss Cheese
Roasted Turkey Breast$10.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Roasted Turkey Breast & Bacon$11.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast and Thick-layer Bacon on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.49
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Veggie$9.99
On Artisan Multigrain Wheat with Mayo, Mustard, Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions

Location

369 E 17th St

Costa Mesa CA

Neighborhood Map

