COOTER BROWN'S RIB SHACK

Locally owned rib joint specializing in BBQ Ribs!!

8464 Alabama Highway 204

Popular Items

BBQ Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with our hot or mild BBQ Sauce
Large House Salad$8.50
Small House Salad$4.50
BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.25
Make pork sandwich a Memphis Style by adding Cole Slaw for $1.50
BBQ Pork Sandwich Only$5.75
Make pork sandwich a Memphis Style by adding Cole Slaw for $1.50
Chicken Finger Salad$12.00
BBQ Pork Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Club$12.50
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.
Down South Philly$11.75
Chopped BBQ Pork topped with sautéed onions, peppers, Swiss cheese and hot or mild BBQ sauce. Thanks Doug!
10 Wings$15.00
Served with fries or chips and your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese or White sauce for dipping. Extra Dressings/sauces are $.50 each.
Location

Jacksonville AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
