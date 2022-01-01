Go
Main pic

R And S Spirits And Lounge

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

229 Center St

Wonewoc, WI 53968

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

229 Center St, Wonewoc WI 53968

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Deli Bean Cafe
orange star4.5 • 6
266 E Main St Reedsburg, WI 53959
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Nate's LLC
orange starNo Reviews
194 E Court St Richland Center, WI 53581
View restaurantnext
Twin Peaks Ice Cream, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
24649 Hertz Ave Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

R And S Spirits And Lounge

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston