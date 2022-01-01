Go
Toast

Con Azucar Cafe

Gourmet Mexican Coffee Shop

101 E Santa Clara St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Café de Olla
Chai Tea
See full menu

Location

101 E Santa Clara St

San Jose CA

Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

No reviews yet

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

"You're a stranger here but once!"

Olla Cocina

No reviews yet

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

Hyland House of Sushi

No reviews yet

Let's get rollin'!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston