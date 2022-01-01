Go
The Bellows

Local gem with meticulously sourced ingredients and an eclectic menu. One of the best cocktail/whiskey bars in North County.

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107

Popular Items

Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime
Pepperoni$18.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
Banana Bread Beignets w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce$10.00
Faroe Islands Salmon$29.00
Coconut curry sauce, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro
Wood-Fired Meatballs$14.00
A Bellows Classic! Dry Aged Beef, Sonoma Lamb, Niman Ranch pork, pomodoro, Parmesan, herbs
Rib Eye Steak Frites$32.00
Pan seared 10oz rib eye, caramelized onion butter, pommes souffles
Pommes Souffles$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
The Bellows Burger$18.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
Pan Fried Noodles w/Roasted Pork$18.00
Slow roasted pork, ginger-scallion sauce
Caramelized Onion Rolls$5.00
served with butter

Location

San Marcos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
