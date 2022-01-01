Go
Raan Thai

Long Island's favorite Thai restaurant. We serve authentic Thai dishes, and we offer vegan and gluten options.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and scallions in tamarind sauce
Thai Dumplings (Steamed or Fried)$6.95
Dumplings stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables served with black sweet dumpling sauce
Glass Noodle Soup$5.95
Chicken broth with sliced chicken, napa cabbage, and clear noodles topped with garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Spring Roll$5.95
Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables and clear noodles served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with egg , peas and carrots, scallions, onions, and tomatoes
Pad See Ew$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots in sweet black soy sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with egg, pineapple chunks, yellow curry powder, raisins, onions, peas and carrots, cashew nuts, and scallions
Curry Puffs$6.95
Puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, onions, and yellow curry powder served with cucumber sauce
Thai Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken broth with seasoned ground chicken wontons topped with scallions
Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil with a garlic chili soy sauce

Location

203 Terry Rd

Smithtown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
