Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.

1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Bacon Smash$13.00
A CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SMASH BURGER STYLE
Ragin' Cajun$17.00
GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, TOMATO, CHICKEN, CAYENNE ALFREDO, PENNE NOODLES
Spinach + Strawberry$13.00
SPINACH, RASPBERRY VINAGRETTE, STRAWBERRIES, RED ONION, BACON, PECANS, GORGONZOLA
Coke$3.00
Corona$5.00
Smushroom + Swiss$13.00
SAUTEED MSUHROOM + SWISS CHEESE
Jack Mac$16.00
BOURBON GLAZED CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON, GREEN ONION, PEPPERJACK CREAM SAUCE
Arnold Palmer$3.00
French Dip$14.00
THIN-SLICED ROAST BEEF, FRENCH BREAD, AU JUS
*LOAD WITH SWISS, MUSHROOM + ONION 2
NY Strip$29.00
PAN SEARED WITH ROSEMARY + GARLIC SERVED WITH BABY ROASTED POTATOES AND SEASONAL VEGGIES
1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Fergus Falls MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
